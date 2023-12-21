13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Lone gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people and injuring 25
Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section
Ohio State Highway Parol keeps an eye on crime from the sky
The Social Security Administration is reportedly wanting an Alabama man to repay nearly...
‘This is a mistake’: Social Security demanding man repay $92,000 in overpayments
It is the season for giving and with Christmas just a few days away, experts say now is the...
13 Action News Big Story: Holiday donations
FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan