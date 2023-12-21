13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded dozens of others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

Rakusan said there’s no other shooter at the scene and there’s no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Police say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University, located at the square has been evacuated, Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

The Rossford Mayor said of the three options to fully staff Rossford’s fire department,...
Perrysburg Township officials, residents weigh in on Rossford’s potential plan to merge fire departments
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the murder of Terrance Green, 14, on Dec. 18.
TPD searching for second suspect charged in shooting that killed 14-year-old