Davis-Besse devaluation to impact Benton-Carroll-Salem School District

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - We first brought you the story Monday, Dec. 18 about a drop in valuation for the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant. The $54 million drop will affect the township, the library, and the school district.

The drop in valuation for Davis-Besse will cost the school district $1.8 million.

“When we first heard about this, we were very disheartened and in disbelief. We had been through a devaluation before, and we thought this truly couldn’t be happening again,” Cathy Bergman, superintendent of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools said.

With the devaluation of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant in Oak Harbor, different entities within the county feel the hurt. One of those is the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District.

“We have lots of questions that we would like lots of answers to,” Bergman said. “But actually, as with property taxes, you can challenge that. We don’t have that opportunity. We have lots of questions truly and would like some answers, not only for us but for the taxpayers as well.”

This isn’t the first time a devaluation has impacted the district’s budget.

“We’ve settled into a mindset of being frugal and good stewards of tax dollars because we know that one of these large devaluations is always right around the corner,” Cajon Keeton, treasurer of Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools said.

Keeton says the numbers will result in an almost 10% reduction to the district’s total revenue.

“$1.8 million may not be a lot of money to a very large school district, but we run a $20 million budget. That’s a huge reduction and so certainly that is going to take a hit on our five-year forecast,” Keeton said.

Keeton says this is the lowest the public utility value has ever been at the plant and isn’t sure why.

“We’re a rare school district in that we have one taxpayer paying the majority of the tax bill,” Keeton said. “The majority of our revenue coming from one taxpayer. You just don’t see that in other schools around the state and it’s a challenge for us and we will continue to work with our state legislators and our community to figure out a way through this.”

Keeton and Bergman say the next step is to work with others affected to try to get some questions answered from the state.

