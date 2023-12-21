13abc Marketplace
December 21st Weather Forecast

Very Warm Stretch Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and mild today and Friday with a high in the middle 40s. A few showers are likely Friday night into early Saturday. The weekend brings more clouds with highs in the low 50s. The upper 50s are expected on Christmas Day with a partly cloudy sky. The mid to upper 50s are expected on Tuesday with showers and storms likely. The rest of the year is expected to bring highs in the 40s.

December 21st Weather Forecast
