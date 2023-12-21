December 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and mild today and Friday with a high in the middle 40s. A few showers are likely Friday night into early Saturday. The weekend brings more clouds with highs in the low 50s. The upper 50s are expected on Christmas Day with a partly cloudy sky. The mid to upper 50s are expected on Tuesday with showers and storms likely. The rest of the year is expected to bring highs in the 40s.

