13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for in 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded. This results in low-density impellers, which “can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body” over time, regulators said, leading to an inoperative fuel pump.

If the fuel pump module doesn’t work, the car’s engine may not start or can stall while driving, the NHTSA said, increasing crash and injury risks. Honda says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to this recall to date.

The automaker said Thursday that it will replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost in separate phases, with the first batch of owner notification letters going out in February.

“Countermeasure replacement parts are not available in sufficient quantities for all recalled vehicles at the time of this announcement, and American Honda intends to notify vehicle owners in stages,” Honda wrote.

Dealer notification was scheduled to kick off earlier this week, according to NHTSA documents.

Drivers can confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall using the NHTSA site and/or Honda and Acura’s recall lookup platforms. The models impacted are:

  1. 2018-2020 Honda Accord
  2. 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
  3. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 4D
  4. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 2D
  5. 2018-2020 Honda Civic 5D
  6. 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R
  7. 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV
  8. 2018-2020 Honda CR-V
  9. 2020-2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  10. 2018-2019 Honda Fit
  11. 2018-2020 Honda HR-V
  12. 2018-2020 Acura ILX
  13. 2019-2020 Honda Insight
  14. 2018-2020 Acura MDX
  15. 2018-2020 Acura MDX Hybrid
  16. 2017-2020 Acura NSX
  17. 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey
  18. 2019-2020 Honda Passport
  19. 2018-2020 Acura RDX
  20. 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline
  21. 2018-2020 Acura RLX
  22. 2018-2020 Acura TLX

Earlier this week, the NHTSA and Honda also announced a recall of more than 106,000 2020-2022 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to a missing fuse on the power circuit of exterior 12-Volt battery cables. This can cause the battery cable to short circuit or overheat during a crash, regulators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect dead, official says
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the murder of Terrance Green, 14, on Dec. 18.
TPD searching for second suspect charged in shooting that killed 14-year-old
Above Freezing Through 2023, Tracking A Mild Christmas