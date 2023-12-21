13abc Marketplace
Ex-Ohio Department of Transportation engineer indicted on charges including bribery

File
File(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is facing charges after authorities said he hired a state contractor to perform work at his own home.

The Office of the Ohio Inspector General said they launched an investigation after various ODOT employees reported concerns about Nicolas Bycoskie.

Bycoskie, a former engineer with ODOT’s District 12 in Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties, was assigned to oversee a lighting project, according to the inspector general’s office, that would include work by Lakeland Electric Company (LEC) under an ODOT contract.

The inspector general’s office said in a news release Bycoskie also used LEC to grade and landscape the lawn at his own recently-built home.

According to the inspector general, Bycoskie’s detail concerning the project came into question as he signed off on work performed by LEC that did not meet the standard of ODOT management.

“During an interview with investigators, Bycoskie denied giving preferential treatment to LEC in exchange for work performed at his residence but admitted that it might have been a conflict of interest,” the release stated.

The inspector general said his office determined Bycoskie’s actions were in violation of ODOT policies.

He provided his resignation to ODOT effective Jan. 29, 2022, according to the inspector general.

A Geauga County Grand Jury indicted Bycoskie in August on charges of bribery and conflict of interest.

Court records show the case is ongoing.

