Fifth grader collects more than 20,000 cans to donate to food banks

This year, Thaddeus collected 5,206 cans, surpassing a total of 20,000 cans over the past four years.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - For the last four years, fifth grader Thaddeus Brown has collected cans of food to donate to Alabama-area food banks.

This year, Thaddeus collected 5,206 cans, surpassing a total of 20,000 cans over the past four years.

“I found out people were hungry and I didn’t want people to be hungry, so I started collecting them,” said Brown. “It’s just something I saw out of the goodness of my heart.”

For this year alone, the 5,200 cans is enough to make more than 4,000 meals, according to Wiregrass Area Food Bank assistant director, Julie Gonzalez.

“It was hard work. My arms and legs hurt sometimes from bringing so much, but it was pretty exciting,” said Brown.

Thaddeus’ mother, Melanie Brown, says the child has sold his toys and other belongings at yard sales. He’s also asked community members on to get on board to help with financial donations for more cans.

“It makes me feel good to know he can be young and still make such a big difference,” said Melanie Brown.

While many people get gifts on Christmas, some are just hopeful for a good meal. Luckily, there are people like Thaddeus, who hope to fill the hearts and stomachs of people across the area.

“I’ll be happy and I know a bunch of other people that are hungry will be happy,” said Thaddeus. “If we all do a little bit, then we can make a big difference.”

In addition to donating food, Thaddeus dresses up as Santa Clause for the Geneva Senior Center every year.

