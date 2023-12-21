13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Grand jury declines to indict Ottawa Hills Athletic Director, reports say she’s set to retire

Ottawa Hills Local Schools
Ottawa Hills Local Schools(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury declined to indict the Ottawa Hills Athletic Director, who police say pushed and choked a woman at her home.

Tamara Talmage, 59, was charged with assault, strangulation and domestic assault in Sylvania in October. A Grand Jury report for Dec. 20 showed they declined indict her on those charges.

The developments in the case come as the Village Voice of Ottawa Hills reported Tuesday she will be retiring from the Athletic Director position effective Jan. 1.

She was previously placed on leave after the arrest amid an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed on Hunters Trail on Dec. 20 around 4 p.m.
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section
Ohio State Highway Parol keeps an eye on crime from the sky
It is the season for giving and with Christmas just a few days away, experts say now is the...
13 Action News Big Story: Holiday donations
13abc Hope for the Holidays
13th annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive collects more than 31,000 donations for kids in need
A Toledo police car at a crime scene
Toledo Police investigating death of 60-year-old woman as homicide