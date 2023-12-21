Grand jury declines to indict Ottawa Hills Athletic Director, reports say she’s set to retire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury declined to indict the Ottawa Hills Athletic Director, who police say pushed and choked a woman at her home.

Tamara Talmage, 59, was charged with assault, strangulation and domestic assault in Sylvania in October. A Grand Jury report for Dec. 20 showed they declined indict her on those charges.

The developments in the case come as the Village Voice of Ottawa Hills reported Tuesday she will be retiring from the Athletic Director position effective Jan. 1.

She was previously placed on leave after the arrest amid an investigation.

