How spending time outdoors in the winter helps your mental health

How spending time outdoors in the winter helps your mental health
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s no secret that spending time outdoors is good for your mental health. But that’s a lot easier said than done during the winter.

Now, getting outdoors during November and December of 2023 has been easier than usual with all the sunshine we’ve been having. However, it actually doesn’t matter whether or not you can see the sun; just being outside in the light lets you reap the benefits.

“Imagine your body as like a rechargeable battery; we know rechargeable batteries are eventually going to die. So, it’s important to get outside, and whether the sun’s out or not, it’s charging your battery,” Lindsey Payne, a Licensed Professional Counselor with The Willow Center said.

The idea is that you’re getting enough natural light to your eyes. Sitting inside with the curtains open doesn’t count.

So, how long should you brave the elements each day? “Anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes,” said Payne. “I’m not one that particularly enjoys the cold, but bundle up, get your hat, your boots, and your gloves, and your coat on, and just go outside. You can take a walk or sit on your porch.”

The best way to avoid vitamin D deficiency and reduced serotonin levels this time of year is to get outdoors in the morning… perhaps with a cup of coffee to help keep you warm.

“You’ve got that melatonin production when you wake up,” Payne said. “So we want to make sure that we kind of kick that off and get the serotonin going and get that vitamin D into our system.”

It’s also easy for anxiety and depression to creep in during the holiday season, but the cold air provides a solution! Similar to how a splash of cold water to the face can help you wake up, that crisp, fresh air can give much-needed mental clarity.

“There’s such a thing as ‘cold hydro-therapy’ and so that cold wind hitting your face, it’s good to give you some fresh air,” Payne said. “So, it’s not only the vitamin D, but it’s a good reset for your body in general.”

Now don’t let yourself feel bad for being more cooped up this time of year, there’s just less going on outside in general. But when you do get that fresh air, don’t just check it off your to-do list. Really try and be in the moment.

