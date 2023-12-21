13abc Marketplace
Hulk Hogan gets baptized at age 70: 'Greatest day of my life'

Earlier this year, the wrestling icon took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare his faith in...
Earlier this year, the wrestling icon took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare his faith in Jesus Christ.(Courtesy: DoD | Courtesy: DoD)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
LARGO, Fla. (TMX/Gray News) – Former WWE star Hulk Hogan is celebrating his baptism at 70 years old.

Hogan shared videos and photos on Instagram Wednesday that show his baptism ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” Hogan wrote in his post. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Hogan was baptized alongside his wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily. The video shows them wearing white and being submerged into a pool of water at the church.

The church also shared a photo of the baptism in an Instagram story, saying, “God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks.”

Earlier this year, the wrestling icon took to X, formerly Twitter, to declare his faith in Jesus Christ.

“I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN,” Hogan wrote.

Hogan married Daily in September. They were engaged in July after about a year of dating.

While Daily’s children attended the wedding, Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, skipped the nuptials, announcing that she was “distancing” herself from her family.

“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, noting that she wishes her father “well.”

Hogan shares daughter Brooke and son Nick with ex-wife Linda Hogan, to whom he was married from 1983 to 2009. Hogan was also married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

