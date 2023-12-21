13abc Marketplace
I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house on Hanover

Frustrations are mounting for a Toledo woman living on Hanover Street. She's fighting to tear down an abandoned house next door but isn't getting anywhere.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Frustrations are mounting for a Toledo woman living on Hanover Street. She’s fighting to tear down an abandoned house next door, but isn’t getting anywhere. Now, a neighbor is stepping in to help.

“I just believe it needs to be knocked down. It’s just a nuisance,” Michelle Terry said of the house next door to her home on Hanover Street.

Terry has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years and estimates the house next door has been vacant for more than a decade.

“They’ve had mice. They’ve had rats. They’ve had raccoons. Who knows what else they’ve had in there, possible squatters? There’s a detached garage that’s boarded up as well. We know somebody was in and out of that for a while,” Terry said.

With no one stepping up to take care of the house, Terry, her husband and another neighbor have been maintaining the yard. She says the house has caught fire multiple times, and she worries it will again.

”It’s a fire hazard to our home because they’re so close,” Terry said. ”The last thing I need is to lose my home that I have bought and paid for, raised my family in, because of neglect.”

She’s tried contacting the City of Toledo but hasn’t gotten the results she wants.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m contacting 13, and hopefully you can get something done,” Terry said.

After a little digging, the I-TEAM tracked down the homeowner Whitney Barlow. Turns out she and Terry share the same goal.

“We just bought it last week,” Barlow, a realtor at Serenity Realty said. “I purchased the property because I live in the neighborhood. So, I wanted to bring value to 43609.”

She says she plans to renovate the house and sell it, promising that as long as she owns the property, the neighborhood can rest easy.

“I’m sorry that they’ve had to deal with this for so long,” Barlow said. “But I can assure them that they don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

