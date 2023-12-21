13abc Marketplace
‘I’m really blessed’: Meet Jerry, a beloved Home Depot worker who treats everyone like family

If you've ever been to this Home Depot in northern Nevada then you know Jerry Trotter, an employee who always makes customers feel like family. (Source: KOLO)
By Josh Little and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Home Depot employee is being recognized for his above-and-beyond service.

KOLO reports that if you have ever been to the Home Depot in the Spanish Springs area then you know Jerry Trotter, an employee who always makes everyone feel like family.

“It’s something I look forward to doing every day,” Trotter said. “And I’m really blessed that Home Depot chose me, because there’s a lot of applications they could have taken, but they picked mine.”

Customers seek Trotter out just to say hello, and it’s common to see him embraced in a hug.

“I have little kids that call me Uncle Jerry, and it’s just good man,” Trotter said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just a good vibe all around and I’m so proud to be here and I’m happy.”

Trotter’s co-workers and customers say his energy and attitude are infectious along with his desire to help others.

“It’s like one big family. I just give love back,” he said.

According to Trotter, he finds all his co-workers at the start of every workday to personally say hello.

“Every day I say good morning to my Home Depot family, and we are family,” he said.

Trotter has been named the Associate of the Month multiple times and has received several Homer Awards in his 13 years at the store.

“This is my home,” Trotter said.

He says he hopes that treating others well can make a difference.

“We’re all one people,” he said. “I’m doing my part, I’m a big brother.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

