Local shelter for single women and their children sees significant increase in its numbers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2023 has been a big year at Rebekah’s Haven. The Toledo shelter has seen a big increase in its numbers. Rebekah’s Haven helps hundreds of women and their children every year. And this year, the numbers are up by double digits.

The shelter is a lifeline for single women and their children. It first opened in 2006 and moved to its new home on Phillips Avenue in 2021. The shelter is a ministry of the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission.

“We say Rebekah’s Haven is a soft landing. You can come in and be safe, have a room and not worry about food. It’s a place for you and your kids to transition to a new life and stability,” Bonnie Mahnke, the Executive Director of the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission said.

At any given time, there can be up to 21 women and 60 children at the shelter.

“We’ve seen a 76% increase in numbers when comparing 2022 to 2023,” Mahnke said.

“They develop a love for one another, they learn from one another, they share secrets, give each other advice and guidance. They tend to become each other’s best resources, it’s neat to see,” Jamie Kincaid, the Director of the shelter said.

She loves watching the women connect. And the children hold a special place in Kincaid’s heart.

“I don’t tell them, but every single one of them has me wrapped around their little finger. They’re a joy. The sweetness, innocence, the hope and joy they have for life, instill in me what truly matters. They have almost nothing and they are the ones that fill me,” Kincaid said.

The shelter relies on donations to keep the doors open. And Mahnke says it’s easy to be part of that through donations of time supplies and money.

“Coming here, even just once a month, and you see what’s happening here or at any Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission program, you’ll be hooked doing something that betters someone else’s life,” Mahnke said.

Kincaid said watching someone’s life change, has changed her world.

“When you’re in it and you see it, it becomes an honor to be part of it. It’s a joy to stand in the background and watch people reignite with hope and love,” Kincaid said.

In addition to Rebekah’s Haven, The Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission also has a men’s shelter, an outreach center, and a thrift store.

