Man convicted for fiery crash during police chase in which innocent bystander lost arm

Lacey's life changed forever when a man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle crashed into her car on Front Street on June 27, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted Wednesday for his connection to a crash in which an innocent bystander lost her arm.

According to Toledo Police, officers tried to pull over a white minivan that was reported as stolen and the driver, Aquaveonce Moore, 23, led police on a chase. Moore was heading eastbound on Front Street toward the Craig Street Bridge when he ran a red light and struck a red midsize SUV that was entering the intersection around 10:0 a.m.

The crash caused the red vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old woman, to roll over. She was trapped inside the vehicle and first responders extricated her. The woman suffered what police described as severe blunt-force trauma and was taken to an area hospital.

Toledo Fire and Rescue applauded the quick actions of a Toledo Police officer, Aaron Manders, who put a tourniquet on the woman’s arm to stop what appeared to be an arterial bleed.

The stolen vehicle went up in flames but the driver, Moore, was not hurt. He was arrested and booked into the Lucas County jail. A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Moore on a series of charges including two counts of vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle without a license.

On Dec. 20, he was found guilty of one count of vehicular assault and one count of failure to comply.

court records show Moore originally entered a not-guilty plea but withdrew his plea and entered a plea of no contest. The plea was accepted and Moore was found guilty.

Moore was sentenced to 36 months for vehicular assault and another 18 months for failure to comply. He is also ordered to serve up to four years of post-release control.

Court records show Moore was granted credit for serving 162 days in prison.

Aquaveonce Moore is facing receiving stolen property and failure to comply charges after...
Aquaveonce Moore is facing receiving stolen property and failure to comply charges after police say he led officers on a chase that ended in a fiery crash in Toledo on June 27, 2023, that left a woman with serious injuries.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

