New state nature preserve unveiled near Whitehouse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources and Metroparks Toledo dedicated the Blue Creek Limestone Glade State Nature Preserve just outside of Whitehouse, Ohio.

The nature preserve was established to protect two very rare species of plants, and some of the trees here have been growing since the 1800s.

“This site is really unique in our Metroparks system, and is really probably the last intact remnant of what would’ve been a much broader plant community,” Tim Schetter, the Chief Natural Resources Officer for Metroparks Toledo said.

The type of habitat being preserved is called a ‘Limestone Glade’. It’s a spot where the limestone bedrock is very close to the surface, and that makes for unique plant development.

“The trees here are very slow growing, so although they’re not really big, these trees date back to the 1860s at least,” Schetter said. “The unique plant species that are adapted to this type of environment, you just don’t find them anywhere else.”

Most of these habitats were destroyed when limestone quarries were dug over the past couple of centuries. This specific site used to be a dumping ground for the former Toledo House of Corrections, but the Toledo Metroparks and botanists from the Ohio Division of Natural Resources have brought it back to its former glory.

“It’s kind of a diamond in the rough,” Schetter said. “We’ve put a lot of effort into cleaning this site up and restoring it. This is just a reflection of a lot of hard work and the amazing natural heritage that we have in Lucas County.”

This site is now the 145th nature preserve in the state of Ohio, and the 5th one in Lucas County. Unlike the regular metroparks, you can’t just go for a stroll here. However, the Toledo Metroparks do plan to host guided tours for anyone interested in 2024.

“We celebrate every time we can protect a little bit more of Ohio, especially really special places like this that have rare and endangered plants,” Mary Mertz, the Director of the Ohio Division of Natural Resources said.

“In the past, we just didn’t value natural areas the way that we recognize and do now,” Schetter said.

