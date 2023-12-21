Ohio State Highway Patrol keeps an eye on crime from the sky

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are most known for their work patrolling state roads. If you look up, you may catch a glimpse of them patrolling the skies as well.

The patrol’s aviation section has been around since 1948, and they have no plans of slowing down. In fact, they are actively recruiting for the next generation of troopers, in the sky.

“First official law enforcement related air to ground assist was a disabled vehicle out in West Jefferson, Ohio, where a patrol pilot identified a disabled stranded motorist and called it off to the road units and that was the first use of the aircraft to assist the motoring public,” Sgt. Christopher Hasty, a pilot with the state highway patrol said.

The aviation section of the state patrol has come a long way since that first radio call from the sky in 1948.

“And then it moved on to airspeed enforcement, aggressive driving mitigation and investigation,” Hasty said.

The aviation section is located at the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus that’s home to three helicopters, 11 planes and two special mission planes for surveillance work.

“So, our helicopters are specifically a response to inner city issues,” Hasty added.

This year alone Hasty said the patrols air section assisted with 132 proactive patrols throughout Ohio.

“We have a bit of a problem with drag racing, in Toledo, a little bit of a gang problem, and gun violence where you are doing what we call proactive patrol where we partner with local agencies.

“We’ve been working with Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton and Cincinnati, we’ll go up and actively patrol,” Hasty said.

According to the state highway patrol in 2023 the aviation section handled 1,124 mission requests, which included 471 criminal searches and 175 missing person searches throughout the entire state of Ohio.

“If you look at the aerial assets that are available to the state of Ohio outside of Columbus PD which is an active air unit, we’re really the only active air unit for the entire rest of the state. So, any of the local agencies that need aerial support, the phone call comes to us,” Cpt. Justin Cromer said.

Cromer, who is the aviation section commander, and has been with the patrol for the last 20 years said any local agency in the state of Ohio that needs aerial support is handled by the patrol’s aviation section.

“Three out of every four calls we receive are for the local agencies. And we’re happy to help obviously, and none of those services are ever charged for. So, your taxpayer dollars help support this and we help support the public safety entities throughout the entire state,” Cromer said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.