Perrysburg Township officials, residents weigh in on Rossford’s potential plan to merge fire departments

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said of the three options to fully staff Rossford’s fire department, contracting Perrysburg Township’s fire department is his top choice.

At the latest Board of Trustees meeting, Perrysburg Township officials addressed the mayor’s comments and asked for public opinion on the possibility of merging the two departments.

“So I thought, you know what, we can’t keep it behind closed doors, it’s time to talk about this,” said Trustee Gary Britten towards the end of the meeting.

The Board of Trustees asked for public opinion and some residents were not happy with the news.

“When were you going to let Township residents know, who in the Township was first contacted about this hairbrained scheme?” asked Barb Harbauer during public comment.

Trustees said that no decision has been made, and the township is in very early stages in talking with Rossford.

Harbauer asked in public comment what the three trustees think, and how they would vote if Rossford wanted to contract the township’s fire department.

Trustee Joe Schaller said that he thinks that the partnership could work while Trustee Gary Britten said it would be a hard sell for him to agree. Trustee Robert Mack had no comment.

Schaller said it is still early to say anything concrete because Rossford still has to make a decision and send more information to Perrysburg Township.

“The trustees haven’t seen all the numbers yet, no one really has,” Schaller said. “We’ve got a lot to figure out. It’s very preliminary.”

Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice underscored that it is still early and nothing is official, but said he is looking at all of the benefits of the partnership, and how it could improve services.

“I think it is prudent and I think it is my job to evaluate this to see whether or not it does increase public safety for Perrysburg township and the community as a whole,” Brice said.

Brice said that the Perrysburg Township Fire Department would work with the current Rossford Fire Department staff if they decide to merge. He encouraged Rossford firefighters to think about applying for a position if the partnership goes through.

“Again we’re a long way from making any kind of decision, but if and when we do, we would encourage all of their employees to put an application in,” Brice said.

Schaller said whatever decision is made, it will have to be a collaborative effort between Rossford and Perrysburg Township.

“Either municipality wouldn’t have a sole decision in it,” Schaller said. “It’ll have to be decided together with them.”

The Rossford City Council still has to decide which of the three plans to move forward with, which the Rossford mayor says could happen as soon as the city council’s first meeting at the beginning of January.

