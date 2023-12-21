13abc Marketplace
Teen killed in Toledo shooting Wednesday, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo that sent a teenager to the hospital, officials say.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday in Toledo according to police.

According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed on Hunters Trail Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Officers on the scene said Scott was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle following the shooting. According to the press release, Scott was suffering from at least one gunshot and died at the hospital.

Authorities at the scene say they are unable to confirm whether any suspects were identified. Police continued to investigate the scene around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

