13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Theatre owner returns lost wallet to family 65 years later

A bathroom renovation at a historical theatre revealed a little piece of history in the rubble. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Joshua Skinner and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A theatre owner in Atlanta found a surprise piece of history while recently renovating the property.

For over 80 years, the Plaza Theatre has entertained guests with numerous stories, but it was during a November bathroom renovation that owner Chris Escobar discovered a different kind of story.

“Once we started taking off the old tile, we discovered a little piece of the wall that fell out in the corner,” he said. “And then we saw a space behind the wall that no one knew was there.”

That space was a small closet attached to what used to be a manager’s office that has now become a separate bathroom.

“That’s when we discovered an incredible, little historic find,” Escobar said.

A wallet from 1958, likely lost and stored in the manager’s office but never claimed, was found buried under brick and dust.

“I mean, this is a treasure trove of 1958,” Escobar said.

The wallet was complete with credit cards, family photos, gas receipts and the name of Floy Culbreth.

But could she possibly be located 65 years later?

Escobar enlisted his wife, who he calls an “internet sleuth” for the task.

Within hours, Escobar had his answer and met with the wallet’s owner’s daughter Thea Chamberlain.

The Escobars connected over social media and found that Chamberlain lives less than 20 minutes from the theatre.

“To be honest, mother losing stuff would not have been a surprise,” Chamberlain said.

According to Chamberlain, her mother died over a decade ago, but she is happy to pick up her mom’s lost wallet after all these years.

“It means more to me than I realized it would,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
12/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
How spending time outdoors in the winter helps your mental health
How spending time outdoors in the winter helps your mental health
The shelter is for single women and their children
Local shelter for single women and their children sees significant increase in its numbers