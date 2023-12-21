Toledo man accused of shooting at victim, striking vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a series of criminal charges after police say he fired multiple gunshots at a victim that struck their car.

Court records show Jayshawn Bruster, 18, of Toledo, is charged with three counts of Felonious Assault, a Carrying Concealed Weapons charge, and multiple misdemeanor traffic violations. A judge set his bond at $100,000 at no percent across four of the charges Wednesday.

The police affidavit says he fired multiple rounds while a victim was driving on Dec. 17. The affidavit says at least one round hit the vehicle and went through the rear headrest inside the passenger compartment.

He’s due back in court on Dec. 28.

