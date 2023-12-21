13abc Marketplace
Toledo Police investigating death of 60-year-old woman as homicide

A Toledo police car at a crime scene
A Toledo police car at a crime scene(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide in Toledo on Monday.

According to TPD records released Thursday, a family member found Michelle Borer, 60, dead in her home in the 400 block of Marin Lane just before 4:00pm on Dec. 18. Detectives opened an investigation and the coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide on Tuesday.

The autopsy report revealed Borer died from sharp force neck injuries with strangulation, a statement from the coroner’s office Thursday said.

TPD did not identify any suspects and said the investigation is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

