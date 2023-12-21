Woman charged in connection to Monday Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An east Toledo woman has been charged in connection to a murder that happened in Toledo on Monday.

According to court documents, Makala Anderson, 26, is accused of a murder that took place on Dec. 18, but the victim is unknown as the name was redacted from the record.

Anderson is facing charges of Aggravated, Premeditated Murder and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

