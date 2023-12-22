13abc Marketplace
12/22: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Leading off/ending the holiday weekend with showers; mostly dry Christmas
Still on track for a mild Christmas, with showers returning around dinnertime. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It’s officially wintertime, and we’re ringing it in with light rain and highs near 50F. More widespread showers roll in later tonight through Saturday morning, with another round late on Christmas Day -- though the first half remains dry and mild with highs near 60F. Tuesday’s rain could carry a few rumbles of thunder, with temps dropping to more seasonable levels in the 40s from next midweek onward.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

