12/22/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain likely, lows near 40. SATURDAY: AM showers likely, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Chance of a few AM sprinkles, then mostly cloudy, some clearing possible before sunset, mild with highs in the mid 50s. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy, rain developing in the evening, very warm with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Latest News

