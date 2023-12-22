12/22/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain likely, lows near 40. SATURDAY: AM showers likely, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Chance of a few AM sprinkles, then mostly cloudy, some clearing possible before sunset, mild with highs in the mid 50s. MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy, rain developing in the evening, very warm with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

