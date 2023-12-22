13abc Marketplace
BGSU, UToledo receive $1.7M grant to expand Ohio mental health workforce

Randy Gardner of the Ohio Department of Higher Education announced a $1.7 million grant for Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local universities are going to help build up the mental health workforce here in Ohio. Chancellor Randy Gardner of the Ohio Department of Higher Education announced a $1.7 million grant for Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo Thursday.

Together, the schools will come up with a plan to address behavioral health workforce needs in the state focused on education programs, training and scholarships.

BGSU and UToledo are two of the 24 universities selected to be a part of this behavioral health workforce expansion program.

What makes the program special is how they are partnering with K-12 schools like Toledo Public Schools.

“This one though, at Bowling Green and UT, have come together to encourage young people in high school to begin that process, to earn credentials, and to go into the field. So this is what’s unique about this partnership. But we just have to support higher education and K-12 education pipeline, to make this work. That’s what BGSU and the University of Toledo are doing today,” Gardner said.

A new committee with TPs, BGSU and UToledo will begin meeting after the first of the year. The goal is to kick the program into high gear in early 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

