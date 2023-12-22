Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 22nd, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the last Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday of the calendar year (one-week hiatus on Dec. 29) so let’s go out with a bang with some top-notch matchups.
Our featured games are listed below. The Findlay at Whitmer game could go a long way in deciding the eventual champion of the NLL Buckeye Division. Hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will emphasize that game. They’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Defiance/Anthony Wayne vs. Start/St. Francis at Defiance Consolation Game
Defiance/Anthony Wayne vs. Start/St. Francis at Defiance Championship Game
Findlay at Whitmer
St. John’s at Rogers
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Springfield at Fremont Ross
Maumee at Lake
Bellevue at Perkins
Clay at Southview
Perrysburg at Northview
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huron at Margaretta
St. Francis vs. Perrysburg
