Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 22nd, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the last Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday of the calendar year (one-week hiatus on Dec. 29) so let’s go out with a bang with some top-notch matchups.

Our featured games are listed below. The Findlay at Whitmer game could go a long way in deciding the eventual champion of the NLL Buckeye Division. Hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will emphasize that game. They’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Defiance/Anthony Wayne vs. Start/St. Francis at Defiance Consolation Game

Defiance/Anthony Wayne vs. Start/St. Francis at Defiance Championship Game

Findlay at Whitmer

St. John’s at Rogers

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Springfield at Fremont Ross

Maumee at Lake

Bellevue at Perkins

Clay at Southview

Perrysburg at Northview

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huron at Margaretta

St. Francis vs. Perrysburg

