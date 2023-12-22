13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 22nd, 2023

13abc Basketball Friday App Image
13abc Basketball Friday App Image(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the last Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday of the calendar year (one-week hiatus on Dec. 29) so let’s go out with a bang with some top-notch matchups.

Our featured games are listed below. The Findlay at Whitmer game could go a long way in deciding the eventual champion of the NLL Buckeye Division. Hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will emphasize that game. They’ll also have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Defiance/Anthony Wayne vs. Start/St. Francis at Defiance Consolation Game

Defiance/Anthony Wayne vs. Start/St. Francis at Defiance Championship Game

Findlay at Whitmer

St. John’s at Rogers

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Springfield at Fremont Ross

Maumee at Lake

Bellevue at Perkins

Clay at Southview

Perrysburg at Northview

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huron at Margaretta

St. Francis vs. Perrysburg

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Teen killed, two others injured in crash at Dorr and Crissey

Latest News

13 Action News: Sports for Dec. 21, 2023
13 Action News: Sports for Dec. 21, 2023
13 Action News: Sports for Dec. 20, 2023
13 Action News: Sports for Dec. 20, 2023
LNL Anchor Rhyan Henson talks to WANF Sports Anchor Emil Gagnon about the Celebration Bowl's...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season Kicks Off In Georgia
13 Action News: Sports for Dec. 18, 2023
13 Action News: Sports for Dec. 18, 2023