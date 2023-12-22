13abc Marketplace
December 22nd Weather Forecast

Mild Trend Through Early Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few isolated showers will continue to be possible this morning. The afternoon will be cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Rain is likely tonight into Saturday morning. Highs are expected to reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will bring clouds early and possibly a partly cloudy sky in the late afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s. The upper 50s are likely on Christmas Day with a little sunshine possible in the morning. Rain is possible by evening. Showers and a few storms are possible on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Light rain is possible on Wednesday with a high in the middle 40s. Cooler weather is likely late next week as we close out the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

December 22nd Weather Forecast
