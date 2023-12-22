13abc Marketplace
FIRST ALERT WINTER OUTLOOK - A look at January, February and March 2024

Another up and down winter expected this year
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The 13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM has looked over the most recent data and come up with our FIRST ALERT WINTER OUTLOOK. Overall, we’re expecting up and down temperatures this winter with a good chance to receive less than normal snow totals. All it will take though is one big storm to boost the snow numbers. Here’s 13 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jay Berschback with more details.

