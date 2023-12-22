13abc Marketplace
Fostoria Police Department’s new K-9 officer hits the streets

By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria police department has a new officer and he’s trained to track bad guys and drugs. K-9 handler officer Cole Noftz has a new partner named Creed.

“Always growing up, my dad was a canine handler,” said K-9 Handler Cole Noftz. “So just being around canines growing up. I always thought it was the coolest thing. I set my goals right from the beginning. I knew it was something I wanted to get into and now I have the opportunity.  I couldn’t be more grateful to work with him every day.”

The K-9 is a Belgian Malinois and likes to cuddle.

“But that quickly turns into him rolling on top of me starting a little wrestling match,” said Officer Noftz.

The K-9 crew just completed several weeks of training. Creed is trained to track and apprehend suspects, along with narcotic detection.

Fostoria has seen an uptick in drug cases, especially fentanyl-related narcotics.

“We did not want to put a lot of money into dogs that would alert for marijuana and it would render them useless to us later down the road. So, we got away from that they are not imprinted for marijuana, but they are for the opiates. The methamphetamines and other narcotics, which is plugging the entire United States right now,” said Chief Gabe Wedge.

Officer Noftz says Creed has already made some traffic stops.

He says his four-legged partner has changed his life.

“Always having my buddy in the backseat with me -- it’s just a certain level of protection that goes along with a job that makes me feel a lot safer.” said Noftz.

The police department paid $9,000.00 for Creed and OSHP took care of all his training for free.

