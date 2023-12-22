13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

How to make sure your lithium-ion batteries don’t catch on fire

On Christmas morning many of us unwrap new toys, gadgets, and devices... but some of them come with a hidden danger.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Christmas morning many of us unwrap new toys, gadgets, and devices... but some of them come with a hidden danger.

Lithium-ion batteries can start fires that spread quickly and are difficult to put out. They’re becoming more popular because they last longer than typical alkaline batteries, but they can overheat. Perrysburg Fire says the most likely time for those lithium-ion batteries to catch on fire is while they’re charging.

“You want to be present when the charging is happening,” said Aaron Harwell, Fire Marshal for the city of Perrysburg. “You don’t want to leave it unattended, go away on vacation with it plugged in.”

Be sure to ONLY use the charger that came with the battery. Just because the plug fits, doesn’t mean that it’s safe.

“If you get multiple devices, sometimes you may think that they all work together. But if you have different chargers for different devices and you use the wrong one, those things can overheat and cause a fire,” explained Harwell.

You should also avoid using extension cords when charging those batteries, and don’t let them charge overnight. The internal design of a lithium-ion battery is different from a standard one, so once the metals inside ignite… they’re very hard to extinguish.

“They actually oxidize themselves and produce their own oxygen, so there’s nothing really that will put them out, except for tons of water,” said Harwell.

If a battery is going to combust… here’s the warning signs that Harwell says to look for: “Swelling of the battery, any smells that may come from it, or noises. Definitely disconnect it.”

After unplugging, remove it from your home immediately and call 911.

Now what about electric cars? They’re not necessarily more likely to catch on fire compared to regular ones.

But if they do, Harwell says, “They’re very similar to these other devices. Once the fire happens, they’re very very difficult to put out. It needs large amounts of water. We’ve seen different jurisdictions actually put them into bodies of water to put the fire out.”

For other outdoor gadgets like electric bikes, you’re advised to not charge them longer than necessary. Lastly, when any lithium-ion battery runs out of juice for good, you should remove it from your home ASAP.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Teen killed, two others injured in crash at Dorr and Crissey

Latest News

K-9 Officer Creed is hitting the streets with the Fostoria Police Department
Fostoria Police Department’s new K-9 officer hits the streets
Fostoria Police K-9 Officer Creed
Fostoria Police welcome new K-9 officer
12/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Lithium-ion batteries
How to make sure your lithium-ion batteries don't catch on fire