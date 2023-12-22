13abc Marketplace
Husted discusses deposition in upcoming FirstEnergy bribery lawsuit

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says he has no concerns about being a target of the investigation into the historic $60 million FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted says he has no concerns about being a target of the investigation into the historic $60 million FirstEnergy bribery scandal.

He is set to be deposed in a civil lawsuit next year that is between investors and FirstEnergy. The civil lawsuit is separate from an ongoing criminal investigation which has resulted in prison sentences for Ohio’s former House Speaker and GOP chairman.

Sam Randazzo, Ohio’s former top utility regulator was recently indicted in that criminal probe. Randazz has said Husted helped recruit him to the position.

Now, the lieutenant governor says he is not worried.

“Whether it’s good news or bad news, everything that I know about it or have shared about it or have on it has already been turned over years ago, so there’s not much more light I can supply to the conversation,” Husted said.

Lawyers have also subpoenaed documents from Governor Mike DeWine in the civil lawsuit. Neither have been accused of wrongdoing.

