Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Findlay business following an argument

Alexander Lorenzo, 44, of Findlay, had been in an argument inside a bar and after he left, he...
Alexander Lorenzo, 44, of Findlay, had been in an argument inside a bar and after he left, he returned, drove by the business and allegedly fired shots toward the business.(Hancock County Justice Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Findlay business following an argument Friday morning.

On Dec. 22 around 12:42 a.m., police were dispatched to Tim and Tommy’s Tavern, located at 335 Walnut St. in Findlay, for reports of shots fired.

The Findlay Police Department says once officers arrived, they learned that Alexander Lorenzo, 44, of Findlay, had been in an argument inside the bar and after he left, he returned, drove by the business and allegedly fired shots toward the building.

Officers found a bullet that had struck the door and became lodged into the metal frame.

According to FPD, Lorenzo was later booked into the Hancock County Justice Center and was charged with discharging a firearm on or over a roadway, a third-degree felony.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

