Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Findlay business following an argument

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Findlay business following an argument Friday morning.

On Dec. 22 around 12:42 a.m., police were dispatched to Tim and Tommy’s Tavern, located at 335 Walnut St. in Findlay, for reports of shots fired.

The Findlay Police Department says once officers arrived, they learned that Alexander Lorenzo, 44, of Findlay, had been in an argument inside the bar and after he left, he returned, drove by the business and allegedly fired shots toward the building.

Officers found a bullet that had struck the door and became lodged into the metal frame.

According to FPD, Lorenzo was later booked into the Hancock County Justice Center and was charged with discharging a firearm on or over a roadway, a third-degree felony.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.