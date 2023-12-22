13abc Marketplace
One killed, multiple injured in single-vehicle crash Thursday on Dorr St.

One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Dorr Street Thursday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Dorr Street Thursday night.

According to officials on the scene, one person was killed and multiple were injured after a car went off the road and struck a tree near Crissey Road.

The people who were injured in the crash were taken to Toledo Hospital in serious condition.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Dorr and Crissey Thursday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

