13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Porch pirate impersonated Amazon delivery driver to snatch package, victims say

Porch pirates are impersonating Amazon delivery drivers in Minnesota. (Source: KARE/RING.COM/CNN)
By KARE staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KARE) - Porch pirates are taking a new approach in their thievery this holiday season by posing as Amazon drivers, a tactic that has been spotted in a Minnesota neighborhood.

“Yep, someone dressed as an Amazon employee,” Anna Bowles said.

That Grinch in disguise was in and out within a minute.

“I went to our Ring, and it said someone had taken (the package) by 9:45 a.m.,” she said.

Anna Bowles was at home with her 3-week-old baby and toddler when it happened.

“And (her husband, Rich Bowles) got home like five minutes after, so it felt even weirder,” she said.

They aren’t the only victims. St. Louis Park police reported another home not far from them experiencing the same thing.

“We were waiting for some items for Christmas, and now we won’t have them. And that’s fine, but it’s unsettling and disappointing,” Rich Bowles said.

Amazon refunded the couple immediately, and a spokesperson said it’s opening an investigation into the incident, adding “people impersonating Amazon delivery drivers is not something we are seeing.”

“I will continue to order. Life will go on. We will just be a little more on-alert,” Rich Bowles said.

They said they won’t let it steal their holiday cheer.

“And, we just want to raise awareness because obviously someone is out there doing this to other people, and it’s just bad timing with Christmas and everything,” Anna Bowles said.

Do you have a package being delivered? There are companies that let you write instructions of where to place it, and some also have delivery lockers at secured buildings.

Amazon said people who think their packages may have been stolen should contact customer service.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Latest News

FILE - A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of...
Police knew man was a threat before mass shooting, police video shows, but they felt confronting him was unsafe
Porch pirates are impersonating Amazon delivery drivers in Minnesota.
Thieves are dressing like Amazon delivery drivers to snatch packages, victims say
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back