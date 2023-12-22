Registration for free lead pipe replacement by City of Toledo ends Dec. 31

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dec. 31 is the deadline to register for the City of Toledo’s lead line replacement system.

According to the city, all customer-owned lead lines in Toledo will be replaced for free using American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Residents can look at a map to determine the likelihood of their building or home containing lead pipes. If they are unsure whether their pipes are made of lead, they can schedule an inspection with the Water Department using an online form or call Engage Toledo at (419) 936-2020.

The inspection only takes about 5-10 minutes according to Mike King, a construction tech for the City of Toledo Water Department, who has done around 100 lead pipe inspections.

“Whether it be city-owned or private, it’s something that can affect anybody no matter where you live,” King said.

Over 25% of all water service lines in Toledo are made of lead, and 10% of those are customer-owned. The City of Toledo is committed to identifying and replacing all lead drinking water service lines free of charge.

King said that older houses built before 1978 are likely to have lead pipes. He said that most inspections are done just by looking at the pipes and inspectors can tell whether a water line is lead, copper or iron by how it is connected.

According to the CDC, no amount of lead is safe for consumption. That is something local organizations like the Toledo-Lucas County Lead Coalition are trying to spread awareness of.

“This is a type of disease that is irreversible. Once lead is digested, there’s no cure for it and that’s very important for parents to understand,” said Juanita Greene, a Lead Coalition co-chair.

The CDC says lead can impact health and is especially damaging to kids.

The City of Toledo has a map of lead lines in the city. Residents can search their addresses to see whether their home has lead pipes and register for the program.

King said scheduling a lead pipe inspection is an important and simple process.

“It’s a very important program so if you don’t know what you have, please make that phone call or get on the website to sign up to get that inspection done because it’s very important to our public water system,” King said.

Residents can also do an inspection themselves or register for the program even if they are unsure what kind of pipes they have. The deadline for registering is Dec. 31. After registering for the program and inspecting the pipes, the city will schedule a replacement to swap lead pipes with copper water lines.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.