A split-second decision that could save a students life: the work of district superintendents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday morning, was not a regular one for Washington Local Schools (WLS) district students.

Swatting calls entailing bomb threats made to regional dispatchers as well as Jefferson Junior High and Whitmer High School.

These calls took place around 7 a.m., the same time nearly 3,400 students were dropped off by parents and busses at school, according to superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

“Everybody’s getting off the bus, everybody’s coming in, we’re getting the call and they’re holding kids on the bus at one school because of this message,” Anstadt said. “Then we get another call that the threat is outside, there might be things inside, there might be things outside and I’m not taking any chances, I want them inside where I can protect them.”

This decision was met with much criticism by the WLS community, but it’s one Anstadt said she doesn’t regret.

“These decisions are made in a split second, the second I made it I made it confidently without looking back,” Anstadt said.

Anstadt also said WLS’s protocol in a school threat is to make the quickest decision in the moment, with the student’s safety in the forefront.

An event like this is every parent’s worst nightmare, and Anstadt said she understands the emails to the community will never come fast enough.

“I’m going to be the one that stands in between your child and a shooter. I’m not going to stop and send a text. I don’t have time to do that, it’s not appropriate,” Anstadt said.

Anstadt said she wouldn’t change anything about how the district handled the incident and called her students and staff “heroic.”

The timing of the hoax calls fell on exam day, therefore the district ruled that exam grades after the incident won’t negatively impact a student’s overall grade.

There will be resources in place for struggling students and staff when they return from the holiday break.

Detectives have charged two teen boys in connection to the swatting calls, but the investigation continues.

