State to support the renovation of more than 50 buildings including three in Toledo

More than $67 million in tax credits will go to about four dozen projects across the state to renovate more than 50 buildings.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than $67 million in tax credits will go to about four dozen projects across the state to renovate more than 50 buildings. Three of those buildings will be in Toledo.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Thursday saying the money is part of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program.

Almost $2 million of the $67 million is going to Burt’s Theater on Jefferson in downtown Toledo. The project’s goal will be to create 15 apartments on the upper floors and restaurant space on the ground floor.

On Superior Street, the Hoppe and Strub Bottling Company building, home of the Spaghetti Warehouse will receive $250,000 to help put an event center in the second and third floors.

The third project in Toledo will be the Nicholas Building on Madison Avenue. It will receive $10 million which will help build 193 residential units on the upper floors.

