Toledo man arrested for punching man, hitting him in the head with a shovel

Poore was arrested Dec. 14 after allegedly punching a man and then hitting him in the head...
Poore was arrested Dec. 14 after allegedly punching a man and then hitting him in the head with a shovel.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Dec. 14 after allegedly punching a man and then hitting him in the head with a shovel.

According to court documents, Justin Poore was arrested and charged with felonious assault for punching a man in the face and then hitting him with a shovel on Nov. 9.

Poore was also charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer. According to the court documents, on Dec. 14, Poore led officers on a pursuit through a residential neighborhood at high speed with no lights.

Following the pursuit, Poore exited his vehicle and ran from the police before quickly being caught.

