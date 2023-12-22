13abc Marketplace
TPD releases body cam footage of man accused of handcuffing someone at gunpoint for hitting his wife’s car

By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police responded to a 911 call Monday around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man handcuffing someone at gunpoint.

30-year-old Dylan Cannan was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at another man after he says he hit his wife’s car on Central Avenue, near Upton. According to police, he then forced the man to the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

Cannan was seemingly making a citizen’s arrest, which, according to Ohio Revised Code, is legal, sort of.

ORC Section 2935.04 says:

“When a felony has been committed, or there is reasonable ground to believe that a felony has been committed, any person without a warrant may arrest another whom he has reasonable cause to believe is guilty of the offense, and detain him until a warrant can be obtained.”

In this case, though, Cannan is claiming he made the citizen’s arrest for a “felonious hit-and-run.” In Ohio, a hit-and-run without serious injuries is not a felony.

Cannan is now facing multiple traffic charges and an abduction charge.

He’s due back in court on December 28, 2023.

Police have not released any information on the victim.

