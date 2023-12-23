13abc Marketplace
12/23: Erin's Saturday Forecast

Showers, fog, clouds - all types of moisture sticking around
LOTS of moisture in the air today, but the showers will not impact your entire weekend.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Early morning showers have pushed east, but some areas are seeing reduced visibility with patchy dense fog that will impact any holiday travel. Expect a similar wake-up tomorrow! Temperatures today hit the low 50s, and tomorrow, they climb to the mid-50s with a little more sunshine towards the second half of the day. Christmas Day has a sunny start and a rainy finish, with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

