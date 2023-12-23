13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ceasefire caroling event for Gaza to be held in Toledo

NWPOC
NWPOC(WTVG)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition (NWOPC) and Toledo’s Media Decompression Collective (MDC) are set to carol Saturday night downtown at Promenade Park with “appropriate song lyrics” in support of Palestine says the officials from the event.

“More than two million Palestinians are facing disastrous holidays full of sudden death, maiming and untreatable injuries from Israeli bombings, artillery, white phosphorus and machine gun bullets, in killing fields rife with disease, starvation and lack of shelter,” said Amjad Doumani of the MDC. “The only empathic way to observe this traditional time of peace and  reconciliation is to set tragedy and resistance to music.”

Officials say the event will start off Summit Street near Jefferson, and members of the community are encouraged to come and express their hopes and fears about the fate of Gaza. According to officials, the event will last half an hour or more.

The NWOPC and MDC say the event will start at 7:00 pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Early morning showers have pushed east, but some areas are seeing reduced visibility with...
12/23: Erin's Saturday Forecast
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old
One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Rossford support after student killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Community mourns loss of teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey