Ceasefire caroling event for Gaza to be held in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Peace Coalition (NWOPC) and Toledo’s Media Decompression Collective (MDC) are set to carol Saturday night downtown at Promenade Park with “appropriate song lyrics” in support of Palestine says the officials from the event.

“More than two million Palestinians are facing disastrous holidays full of sudden death, maiming and untreatable injuries from Israeli bombings, artillery, white phosphorus and machine gun bullets, in killing fields rife with disease, starvation and lack of shelter,” said Amjad Doumani of the MDC. “The only empathic way to observe this traditional time of peace and reconciliation is to set tragedy and resistance to music.”

Officials say the event will start off Summit Street near Jefferson, and members of the community are encouraged to come and express their hopes and fears about the fate of Gaza. According to officials, the event will last half an hour or more.

The NWOPC and MDC say the event will start at 7:00 pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.