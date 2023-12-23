13abc Marketplace
Court docs: 3-year-old boy shoots self in head with unsecured gun

Antonia Barrow and Laronn Ellison were charged with child endangering and tampering with...
Antonia Barrow and Laronn Ellison were charged with child endangering and tampering with evidence after a 3-year-old was shot in the head, according to court records.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 3-year-old boy shot himself in the head in Price Hill and is in critical condition after getting hold of an unsecured gun, according to a court complaint.

Police responded to a report of a shooting Friday in the 1200 block of Beech Avenue at around 5:20 p.m.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the 3-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Court documents show that Antonia Barrow, 43, and Laronn Ellison, 21, were arraigned Saturday on charges of child endangering and tampering with evidence.

“It just adds to the tragedy,” Captain Joe Richardson said. “A 3-year-old can not harm a soul. But here we have a 3-year-old who is hurt as the result of gun violence.”

According to a court complaint, Ellison left a firearm unsecured in his home and the child was able to access it.

“It’s Christmas time,” Richardson said. “Kids are out of school. Nobody wants to spend Christmas in the hospital with a hurt baby.”

Barrow’s bond is set at $450,000 and Ellison’s is $500,000.

