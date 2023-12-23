13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Joy from Jill donates blankets and socks to local rehab center

In honor of her daughter Jill Baker, Michelle Lewallen created Joy From Jill, a way for adults in hospitals or rehab facilities to receive blankets around the h
By Alivia Hartpence and Lily Lowndes
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of her daughter Jill Baker, Michelle Lewallen created Joy From Jill, a way for adults in hospitals or rehab facilities to receive blankets around the holiday season.

Jill Baker was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 5 months old and spent the majority of her time at Toledo Hospital, where she was once gifted a blanket around the holiday season. After complications with pneumonia in 2018, Jill passed away. Lewallen says that giving out blankets to these adults is exactly what she had wanted.

“When she came home she wanted to do this for other adults, and unfortunately she passed away before she had the opportunity to do it and we decided to continue with what she wanted to do. And we started collecting blankets and we’ve been doing this for five years now and it’s bigger than ever,” says Lewallen.

Lewallen joined by her husband and TPS teacher Lisa Guthrie and her family, the group spent Friday night passing out blankets and socks donated from Hannah’s socks to residents of Spring Meadows, a villa center.

To learn more about Joy From Jill, you can check out their official Facebook group.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

Jill Baker was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 5 months old and spent the majority of her...
Joy from Jill VOSOT
NWPOC
Ceasefire caroling event for Gaza to be held in Toledo
Early morning showers have pushed east, but some areas are seeing reduced visibility with...
12/23: Erin's Saturday Forecast
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old