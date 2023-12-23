Joy from Jill donates blankets and socks to local rehab center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In honor of her daughter Jill Baker, Michelle Lewallen created Joy From Jill, a way for adults in hospitals or rehab facilities to receive blankets around the holiday season.

Jill Baker was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 5 months old and spent the majority of her time at Toledo Hospital, where she was once gifted a blanket around the holiday season. After complications with pneumonia in 2018, Jill passed away. Lewallen says that giving out blankets to these adults is exactly what she had wanted.

“When she came home she wanted to do this for other adults, and unfortunately she passed away before she had the opportunity to do it and we decided to continue with what she wanted to do. And we started collecting blankets and we’ve been doing this for five years now and it’s bigger than ever,” says Lewallen.

Lewallen joined by her husband and TPS teacher Lisa Guthrie and her family, the group spent Friday night passing out blankets and socks donated from Hannah’s socks to residents of Spring Meadows, a villa center.

To learn more about Joy From Jill, you can check out their official Facebook group.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.