State grant funds domestic violence initiatives

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County is working to curb domestic violence. Multiple organizations are receiving money to make sure survivors have better access to resources and help when they need it most.

The grant helps continue the work toward ending domestic violence in Ohio. When Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn began his tenure, he saw a need to work on domestic violence in Wood County.

“Especially my first 10 years as a Sheriff almost every homicide we had in county was domestic violence related,” said Sheriff Wasylyshyn.

So he sought out state funding through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant which assists non-profits and local governments in helping domestic violence initiatives.

The Wood County Sheriff’s department used the fund to create a domestic violence deputy sheriff position, who is Deputy Lori Baker.

She responds to domestic disputes and calls, reviews cases, tells survivors where shelters are, provides transportation to court and trains first responders and high school students to recognize signs of abuse.

“We had some issues where people thought it was okay if their boyfriend was rough with them and she did some education in the schools saying that’s not right,” said Wasylyshyn.

The competitive grant has two components: one for law enforcement and one for community-based groups like The Cocoon which received more than $30,000. Executive Director Kathy Mull tells me the money will be used for educational training and give survivors greater access to resources.

Of the 135 grants awarded to agencies across the state, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received the most funding with $55,000.

Wasylyshyn said, “Fortunately our domestic violence deaths have gone down and part of it maybe what we’re doing with this deputy along with all the training with all of our deputies.

