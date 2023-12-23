Toledo family no longer homeless after two years thanks to help from local nonprofit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo couple who was experiencing months of homelessness is receiving an extra special gift this holiday season, a new home.

The Greenwalds became homeless when a family member sold the house they were living in. They made do by staying at shelters and even living out of their car. That is, until a local nonprofit, who is dedicated to getting people off the streets and into homes, stepped up to help.

Now, the couple is signing the lease for their new home on Thursday.

“We held on tight. We prayed every night, and then we got that call,” said Cheryl Greenwald.

The call came from Leo Jarret, who is their case manager at Neighborhood Properties Incorporated. He began working with the Greenwalds back in March.

“Those things that can be a road block -- evictions, especially numerous evictions, criminal history -- the Greenwalds don’t have any of that. But it still took them six months,” said Jarret.

13 Action News joined Jarret as he took us to see the Greenwalds move into their new home.

“I just, I don’t know. I’m so overwhelmed, like, I don’t know what to do. Like scream and play the sound of music in my head,” said Greenwald.

Moving in marks a new beginning for the Greenwalds. However, is it just one victory in a bigger battle for their case manager.

“For a period of time, a brief period of time, for today at least, for this evening, I can focus on the fact that Robert and Cheryl Greenwald are housed, and perhaps the fact that there are so many people scattered who are gonna sleep out in the cold tonight, allow that to kind of remain on the periphery of my imagination cause tonight the Greenwald’s are housed, and they’re happy, and they get to see their grandchildren on Christmas,” said Jarret.

Including the Greenwalds, NPI has ended homelessness for 153 people this year and they’re hoping to do the same for even more in 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.