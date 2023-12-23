TPD: Three Toledo women arrested after police chase with stolen property in vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo women were arrested Thursday night after police say a driver led officers on a short chase in Toledo with stolen property in the car.

Police records show Halaya Jones, 30, Hayla Hawkins-Cowans, 24, and Kamarie Marshall, 18, were arrested Thursday night after police say they were involved in a four minute police chase.

Police allege Jones, the driver, led officers on a chase with Hawkins-Cowans and Marshall in the car when officers tried to pull her over at Cherry and Delaware Street for a traffic infraction. TPD said the police chase lasted for about four minutes. According to court records, Jones made “countless” traffic violations and traveled at high speeds in a residential area before stopping on Monroe Street.

Court records allege the three women were found to be “near stolen property” estimated to be worth over $4,409. The police affidavits do not disclose what the stolen property was or where it came from.

Jones is charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property charges; Hawkins-Cowans and Marshall are charged with receiving stolen property. Police affidavits allege Hawkins-Cowans and Marshall admitted to stealing.

A judge set Jones’ bond at $20,000 at no percent Friday on the failure to comply charge. She’s due back in court on Dec. 29. A judge set a $10,000 bond at no percent for the other two suspects, who are also due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29.

