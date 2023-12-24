12/23: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Dense fog overnight with lows in the mid-40s. CHRISTMAS EVE: Dense morning fog. Then, overcast and misty for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Some drizzle lingers into the evening; then, areas of dense fog may redevelop overnight with lows in the mid-40s. CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning fog possible, but otherwise cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Some rain will arrive during the afternoon and continue into Monday night, when it’ll also get breezy. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs near 60. Morning rain will give way to scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny and a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A mix of rain and snow arrives Thursday with highs in the low 40s. More snow showers are possible Friday, and they may bring us a dusting; highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny Saturday with a lingering flurry possible and highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.