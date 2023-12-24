13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

12/23: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Dense fog Christmas Eve morning, more possible on Christmas Day.
12/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Dense fog overnight with lows in the mid-40s. CHRISTMAS EVE: Dense morning fog. Then, overcast and misty for the rest of the day with highs in the mid-50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Some drizzle lingers into the evening; then, areas of dense fog may redevelop overnight with lows in the mid-40s. CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning fog possible, but otherwise cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Some rain will arrive during the afternoon and continue into Monday night, when it’ll also get breezy. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs near 60. Morning rain will give way to scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny and a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A mix of rain and snow arrives Thursday with highs in the low 40s. More snow showers are possible Friday, and they may bring us a dusting; highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny Saturday with a lingering flurry possible and highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Dorr Street.
Community remembers teen killed in crash at Dorr and Crissey
Eric Scott, 16, was shot and killed in Toledo on Dec. 20, 2023. He was a football player at...
Springfield HS football player killed in Toledo shooting
Oregon Police say the woman in these surveillance photos has posed as a customer inside at...
Woman accused of stealing identities, withdrawing money from accounts across Northwest Ohio
TPD received a Shot Spotter alert for 10 to 15 rounds as well as a 911 call for a person shot on.
Juvenile dead, another in critical condition following shooting on Mulberry and Bronson
Police are searching for 24-year-old Jermaine Johnson who is facing charges related to the...
TPD searching for second suspect charged in triple shooting that killed 14-year-old

Latest News

12/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Early morning showers have pushed east, but some areas are seeing reduced visibility with...
12/23: Erin's Saturday Forecast
Early morning showers have pushed east, but some areas are seeing reduced visibility with...
12/23: Erin's Saturday Forecast
12/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/22/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast