12/24: Derek’s Christmas Eve Forecast

CHRISTMAS EVE: Damp and misty tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Areas of dense fog are likely, and they may linger into Christmas morning. CHRISTMAS DAY: Our warmest since 1982 with a high of 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Rain arrives later in the afternoon and continues into Monday night, when it’ll be breezy with lows in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a few showers likely and highs again near 60. A few t-storms are possible later in the day into Tuesday night. Partly sunny Wednesday with a lingering shower possible early; otherwise, highs in the upper 40s. A few rain and snow showers for Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. Partly sunny for Friday and Saturday with a flurry possible both days and highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy for New Years Eve with highs in the upper 30s. The first day of 2024 will be cloudy with highs near 40.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.