12/24: Erin’s Christmas Eve Forecast

Widespread dense fog continues through the late morning and will dissipate as temperatures warm up to the mid-50s this afternoon. Overnight into Christmas, expect fog to develop once again with a bit of breaks in the cloud cover and plenty of moisture in the air. Christmas Day itself is mild with temperatures in the upper-50s and building clouds in the afternoon. Showers are likely after sunset and into the overnight hours, and that is when breezes will start to gust up to 30 mph. Some thunderstorms are forced north into the area Tuesday afternoon, and after these, temperatures tumble down to normal with daytime highs in the mid-30s in time for 2024.

