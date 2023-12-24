2 propane tanks knocked off base during train derailment in Willard

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two propane tanks were knocked off base during a four-car train derailment in Willard Sunday morning.

Willard police and fire departments are still on scene of the derailment that happened around 11:30 a.m.

Willard Fire Chief Joe Reiderman said four empty cars derailed that are normally auto carriers.

Chief Reiderman said when the cars derailed, two 1,000 gallon propane tanks were knocked off base.

The propane tanks were initially leaking but were immediately shut down, fire officials said.

Fire officials are not evacuating any households due to the propane tanks.

Chief Reiderman says there is a hazard with the propane tanks, but there is no immediate danger to the public.

Officials are still trying to remove the train cars as of 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

